Red Sox’ Chad Tracy reveals price of bringing Trevor Story, Roman Anthony back

In case they hadn’t already, Chad Tracy and the Boston Red Sox learned they can’t have their cake and eat it too. Even though Trevor Story and Roman Anthony reportedly turned the BoSox down to stay in the minors, their time has finally come to return to MLB action. However, this meant roster spots had to be freed up, and it led to a controversial decision.

Set to bring Story, Anthony, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa back, there was always going to be a catch. Somebody had to be sent down, and it was always likely to be players who had stepped up when it mattered most and kept the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card race in the 2026 MLB season.

In that sense, baseball is a cruel business. Taking his first steps as a manager in the Show, perhaps Tracy wasn’t used to this part of the sport. Still, after optioning Mickey Gasper and Anthony Seigler to Triple-A affiliate Worcester, Tracy voiced a sincere statement. Calling Story and Anthony up was relatively easy, but sending Seigler and Gasper down was not.

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“It was bittersweet. I mean it. We’re really excited that Roman’s here, really excited Trevor’s here,” Tracy admitted, per Mass Live reporter Christopher Smith. “But have to talk to two guys that were instrumental over this stretch of helping our team get back to where it is right now and professionally. Explain to them the reasons why you’re doing what you’re doing and keep them focused to go down and continue to get reps so that they’re ready for the next call. So it was an exciting night and also a very difficult night at the same time.”

Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox go out with the new, in with the old

Although Anthony did much better in his Worcester rehab assignment than Story did, their numbers were still not quite at the level fans expected. For the Red Sox, however, the stats were irrelevant and mostly decorative. All they needed to see was the right progress from their injured players.

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However, by bringing Anthony and Story back and sending Gasper and Seigler down, Boston got rid of two pivotal pieces of its late-season success. It should go without saying, but fans in The Hub will be watching closely as the veteran and sophomore return to the lineup against none other than the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Many fans didn’t appreciate Story’s return, especially as it came at the expense of Seigler. “Yay!!!! Trevor Story is back!” – Nobody. Literally nobody,” a fan replied to Boston’s announcement of the roster moves. “Gasper and Seigler got us here. I think they deserve to stay,” another fan commented.

Stats comparison in 2026

Through 41 games with the Red Sox in 2026, Story has scored 16 runs, recorded 34 hits, three home runs, and 19 RBIs. Moreover, he’s posted a .206 AVG, .244 OBP, .303 SLG, and .547 OPS. Anthony, on the other hand, has played 30 games and recorded 12 runs, 25 hits, one home run, and five RBIs, along with a .229 AVG, .354 OBP, .321 SLG, and .675 OPS.

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The recently optioned momentum-builders, in turn, have exceeded expectations. Seigler has 21 runs, 37 hits, three home runs, and 13 RBIs through 48 outings, as well as a .250 AVG, .331 OBP, .405 SLG, and .737 OPS. Lastly, Gasper has played in 45 games, with 17 runs, 37 hits, five homers, and 19 RBIs. His .278 batting average is among the best on the team, along with a .374 OBP, .466 SLG, and .840 OPS.