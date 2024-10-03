What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 3 vs the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series today?

The rivalry between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers reaches its peak in Game 3 of the MLB National League Wild Card Series.

The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers are set to face off in a thrilling Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, with both teams determined to advance to the next round and avoid elimination.

The Milwaukee Brewers forced a decisive third game by defeating the Mets in Game 2, reigniting hope for Milwaukee fans who have endured five consecutive first-round playoff exits. “We have to keep this momentum,” Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said. “If not, we’re going home.”

On the other hand, Mets pitcher José Quintana shared his thoughts on this pivotal game: “It’s a privilege to have this opportunity, pitching for the season one more time,” said the Mets left-hander, who will start Game 3. Quintana will be aiming to lead his team to victory and secure their spot in the next round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Mets lose to the Brewers?

If the Mets lose to the Brewers in the third and decisive game of the National League Wild Card Series, they will be officially eliminated from the MLB postseason.

Willy Adames #27 and Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after beating the New York Mets 5-3 in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if the Mets beat the Brewers?

If the Mets beat the Brewers in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, they will advance to the National League Division Series to face the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies, as the winners of the National League East Division, are already guaranteed a spot in the next round.

Advertisement