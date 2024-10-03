Trending topics:
MLB

What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 3 vs the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series today?

The rivalry between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers reaches its peak in Game 3 of the MLB National League Wild Card Series.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets warms up before Game Two of the Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
© Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets warms up before Game Two of the Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers are set to face off in a thrilling Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, with both teams determined to advance to the next round and avoid elimination.

The Milwaukee Brewers forced a decisive third game by defeating the Mets in Game 2, reigniting hope for Milwaukee fans who have endured five consecutive first-round playoff exits. “We have to keep this momentum,” Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said. “If not, we’re going home.”

On the other hand, Mets pitcher José Quintana shared his thoughts on this pivotal game: “It’s a privilege to have this opportunity, pitching for the season one more time,” said the Mets left-hander, who will start Game 3. Quintana will be aiming to lead his team to victory and secure their spot in the next round.

Advertisement

What happens if the Mets lose to the Brewers?

If the Mets lose to the Brewers in the third and decisive game of the National League Wild Card Series, they will be officially eliminated from the MLB postseason.

Willy Adames #27 and Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after beating the New York Mets 5-3 in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Willy Adames #27 and Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after beating the New York Mets 5-3 in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if the Mets beat the Brewers?

If the Mets beat the Brewers in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, they will advance to the National League Division Series to face the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies, as the winners of the National League East Division, are already guaranteed a spot in the next round.

MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reacts to Brewers prospect’s stunning postseason performance

see also

MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reacts to Brewers prospect’s stunning postseason performance

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Pittsburgh Pirates unsure about what their spend will be to help ace Paul Skenes in 2025
MLB

MLB News: Pittsburgh Pirates unsure about what their spend will be to help ace Paul Skenes in 2025

Report: Inter Miami set to join Seattle Sounders as MLS representatives in FIFA Club World Cup
Soccer

Report: Inter Miami set to join Seattle Sounders as MLS representatives in FIFA Club World Cup

David Beckham's reaction post on Instagram for Inter Miami’s Supporters Shield title
Soccer

David Beckham's reaction post on Instagram for Inter Miami’s Supporters Shield title

MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reacts to Brewers prospect’s stunning postseason performance
MLB

MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reacts to Brewers prospect’s stunning postseason performance

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo