MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reacts to Brewers prospect’s stunning postseason performance

The Milwaukee Brewers are still alive in the playoffs thanks to the magic of a prospect who promises to be a future star in MLB, and New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza did not hesitate to react.

Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks during a press conference before the game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on June 26, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.
© Photo by Luke Hales/Getty ImagesCarlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks during a press conference before the game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on June 26, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Milwaukee Brewers prospect Jackson Chourio has showcased his talent and potential in the postseason. With his two-run homer in the eighth inning, Chourio tied the score and helped the Brewers defeat the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, drawing reactions from Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and his teammates.

Chourio has had an impressive season, standing out as one of the best young talents in MLB. At just 20 years old, he has accomplished remarkable feats, such as becoming the youngest player to reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season.

His home run in Game 2 was crucial to the Brewers’ victory, as the team faced the possibility of elimination. Chourio has proven his ability to perform in big moments and has become a key player for the Brewers.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza recalled seeing Chourio in the Venezuelan Winter League when he was just a teenager. “I remember asking, ‘Who is this kid?’” Mendoza said. “I knew we were in trouble,” he added.

Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the New York Mets during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the New York Mets during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Chourio didn’t take long to reflect on his performance with the team. “I think I still feel the adrenaline,” Chourio said through translator Daniel de Mondesert. “It was a very special moment for me, and it’s one I’m going to look back on and remember for the rest of my life.”

MLB News: David Ortiz hints at surprise fate for top New York team despite big investment

MLB News: David Ortiz hints at surprise fate for top New York team despite big investment

Teammates rally behind Chourio after his game-winning performance

Chourio’s teammates have rallied around him, acknowledging his talent. Sal Frelick, another young player for the Brewers, has praised Chourio’s quality and potential. “He’s just a kid, we always say that,” said fellow outfielder Sal Frelick, a veteran at 24. “I hope he never stops being a kid, because it’s really special.”

Chourio has demonstrated maturity and confidence beyond his years. His ability to stay focused and perform in high-pressure situations is impressive. Regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, Chourio’s future looks bright. With his talent and determination, he has the potential to become an MLB star.

Alexander Rosquez

