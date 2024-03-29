Where to Watch Houston Astros vs New York Yankees Live in the USA: 2024 MLB Season

The 2024 MLB season is already in full swing. Only a day after facing each other in Opening Day, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees will once again clash at Minute Maid Park to continue their series.

Watch Astros vs Yankees live in the USA exclusively on AppleTV

The Bronx Bombers got the upper hand on Thursday, claiming a hard-fought 5-4 win to start the season on the right foot. Therefore, the hosts will be looking to bounce back tonight.

Houston won the American League West in 2023 with a 90-72 record. New York, on the other hand, finished fourth in the American League East last season with 82 wins and 80 losses.

When will the Houston Astros vs New York Yankees match be played?

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees face each other tonight, March 29, at 8:10 PM (ET) in the second of their four-game series.

Houston Astros vs New York Yankees: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch Houston Astros vs New York Yankees in the USA

The game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees will be broadcast in the United States exclusively on AppleTV.