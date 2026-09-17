Dave Roberts outlines Dodgers’ plan for Edwin Diaz ahead of postseason run

Ahead of another postseason run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts outlined the team's plans for closer Edwin Diaz.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers gearing up for a deep postseason run, manager Dave Roberts provided key updates on several players vying for a spot on the October roster. Relief pitcher Edwin Diaz is among those for whom Roberts has outlined a clear path back to action.

Roberts said that Diaz is set to rejoin the team in Los Angeles, after his series finale against the Cincinnati Reds. Once activated, he will initially be deployed in low-leverage situations before earning opportunities in high-leverage spots.

With Roberts applying pressure on Diaz to step up, the right-hander has a chance to prove his acquisition wasn’t in vain after a regular season derailed by injuries.

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With Edgardo Henriquez sidelined for the remainder of the regular season but expected to return for October, Diaz faces a critical window to solidify his case for a playoff roster spot.

For the 5th straight year, and 13th time in the last 14 seasons, the Los Angeles @Dodgers are NL West Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pAjGrfsgir — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 17, 2026

Roberts’ comments on Shohei Ohtani

Speaking to reporters prior to the series finale against the Reds, Roberts offered an encouraging update on Shohei Ohtani’s recovery following his stint on the 15-day injured list.

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“He is back to progressing today. He should be getting some coach pitch this week. There’s no pain. He’s doing everything he needs to do. Everything I hear is really positive,“ Roberts remarked.

As October approaches, Roberts is banking on both Diaz and Ohtani returning to form, giving the Dodgers two massive weapons as they push toward another World Series run.