NY Yankees, Aaron Boone remain calm about Jazz Chisholm Jr. despite inconclusive injury update

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees are confident in Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury rehab even if the latest update didn't reveal much about the team's infielder.

Although one could argue there are plenty of reasons to be nervous about Jazz Chisholm Jr., Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees are staying confident. Even after Chisholm Jr. cast doubts on his long-term future with the Yankees, Boone didn’t steer away from the main topic. That is getting Jazz back to full health in the 2026 MLB season, and the manager’s update—though inconclusive—should point things in the right direction.

“Nothing there, [Chisholm Jr] is back in New York doing his treatment every day,” Boone commented during an appearance on Talkin’ Yanks. “I know he’s running, getting out on the field, and doing some defensive work, but I don’t know if there’s anything different or anything to report on yet.”

Chisholm Jr. remains sidelined and on the 10-day injured list (IL) as he rehabs from a sprained right thumb. He’s been on the IL during the 2026 MLB season since Sept. 10, though the move was made retroactive to Sept. 9.

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Chisholm Jr. is eligible to be activated from the IL on Sept. 19, which would be right on cue for the Yankees‘ series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, that was always unlikely, and Boone’s update all but confirms it.

Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park.

Chisholm Jr. is staying home

As Boone revealed in his latest injury update, Jazz remains in the Bronx working on his rehab with the team doctors and staff back home. Meanwhile, the Yankees are on the road.

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And just like Boone confirmed Clarke Schmidt’s return date amid the series against the Minnesota Twins, he made it clear that Chisholm Jr. won’t join the team on its current road trip. Jazz is staying in New York, so he won’t be available in Arizona even though he would become eligible to return to MLB action by then.

New York is stress-free

With the Yankees having already punched their ticket to the postseason and Anthony Volpe covering for Chisholm Jr. in great fashion, there is no reason to panic.

The Yankees are cool, calm, and collected even with Chisholm Jr. injured. There will be time to stress later, come playoff time, but for now, the Bronx Bombers can breathe easily. For all Boone and the Yankees know, Jazz is doing just fine on his own at Yankee Stadium, so there is no “Home Alone” scenario to fear while the Pinstripers are away from the Bronx.