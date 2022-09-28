Aaron Judge was walked 4 times as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East, the outfielder is stuck on 60 home runs on the year.

Can Aaron Judge break Barry Bonds single season home run record? That looks doubtful as the Yankees only have only eight regular MLB season games before they begin their quest for another World Series.

Judge’s walk rate has spiked since he hit home run number 60 according to Yahoo Sports, 38.7% (12 in 31 plate appearances) is 1% higher than Barry Bonds' walk rate during the 2004 MLB season where Bonds was said to be at his peak.

For the New York Yankees if Judge can break the single season record for home runs is an afterthought, as Judge has had a marvelous season and with the ultimate goal being the World Series.

Aaron Judge when compared to Barry Bonds

Judge’s home run season has a big difference than the one Bonds hit in 2001. The key word is steroids. Many MLB fans don’t consider Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, or Mark McGwire’s records legitimate.

For Aaron Judge the next record in sight is Roger Maris’ single-season AL record of 61, he needs 1 to tie and 2 to surpass it, that seems doable with games against the Orioles and Rangers all bottom feeders in the American League.

For now, Judge has the right mind set after the Yankees clinched their playoff berth on Tuesday night, “I’ll take four walks for a win every single day”.