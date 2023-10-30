The Texas Rangers are in the midst of a World Series drought. But in 2023, they have a chance to end that drought and bring a championship for the first time to Arlington, and Adolis Garcia is a key piece to make that happen.

Adolis García has been one of the most important players for the Texas Rangers during their 2023 World Series run. The 30-year-old outfielder has been a force at the plate, he is one of the team’s most important hitters for home runs and RBIs in the postseason.

García has always had the potential to be a star player, but he has finally put it all together in 2023. He set career highs in home runs (39), RBIs (107) and OPS (.836) during the regular season, and he has continued to produce at a high level in the playoffs.

Adolis Garcia contract with the Rangers

According to Spotrac, Adolis Garcia has a 1-year contract with the Texas Rangers valued at $750,000, which will be his salary during the 2023 season. Last season he was making $33,000 less and his first contract with the Rangers in 2021 was for just $575,000.

In the World Series, García has been even better. He is hitting .339 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs in the first four games. He has also been making big plays in the field, including a big play during Game 1.

García’s importance to the Rangers cannot be overstated. He is one of the few players on the team who can consistently hit for power and drive in runs. He is also a solid defender and a good baserunner.

The Rangers are fighting hard to try to win the World Series and put an end to their drought. They have the talent and the experience to do it, and they will be looking to capitalize on this opportunity.

How can Adolis García increase his chances of getting a bigger contract?

Adolis García can increase his chances of making more money next season or getting a bigger contract by continuing to perform at a high level. He should focus on hitting for power, driving in runs, and playing good defense. He can also try to improve his baserunning and plate discipline.

Why do some players earn less than $1 million?

There are a number of reasons why some players earn less than $1 million. Some of the most common reasons include: Service time, Position, Performance, Market conditions. In the case of Adolis García, he is not yet arbitration-eligible and he plays a less valuable position (outfield). These factors contribute to why he is currently earning less than $1 million.