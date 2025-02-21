Charles Omenihu is looking for a big contract extension in free agency. Although his priority is to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, he recently surprised fans on social media by posting a message that said, “Know your worth.” Now, the defensive star has clarified what he meant in an interview with Kay Adams.

“I think it’s an overall life thing that people can take. When you work hard and you’ve shown your worth, you got to come in the room and understand that. I love Brett Veach. I love Coach Reid. I love the Chiefs. When it’s time for somebody else to show appreciation to you, you would hope that they would. The new league year hasn’t started, so, I’m still a Chief. Go Chiefs. Chiefs Kingdom. I love you all.”

Although Omenihu hopes to stay with the Chiefs to compete for the Super Bowl, the team has many needs trying to help Patrick Mahomes and a tough battle with the salary cap. Because of this, his future remains very uncertain.

Who is leaving the Chiefs in free agency?

Given the possibility that the Chiefs might offer him a contract below his expectations, Kay Adams asked Charles Omenihu if he would be willing to sacrifice money to stay with the team or if leaving would be the best option.

“Playing in big games is my number one priority, but obviously when you’re in a position to take care of your family, you can’t overlook that. I’m bringing a man that’s going to have a full season again. My next motivator is to show people what an 18-game season looks like.”

