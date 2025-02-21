Warriors’ Draymond Green praises Jimmy Butler’s elite defensive skills

Despite not winning many NBA games in a row, the Golden State Warriors have improved on both offense and defense. Jimmy Butler has played a key role in this progress. His versatility has significantly enhanced the team’s overall performance. His presence on the court also gives Stephen Curry more freedom. This allows Curry to be even more dangerous on offense. After witnessing Butler’s impact, Draymond Green praised his defensive skills on his podcast.

“Jimmy is a great defender. I’m a great defender. Although you are a great defender, just like Steh Curry is a great shooter, you have a preference of the shot. Yeah, I’m a great defender, but I’m stronger in guarding these types of guys. Maybe a little weaker in doing this. I’m trying to figure it out Jamie’s weaknesses on defense. And I know he is trying to figure it out my weaknesses. That is great partnership,” stated Draymond Green on Draymond Green Show.

This is not the first time Draymond Green has praised Jimmy Butler. Green seems very pleased with Butler’s defensive impact. He also highlights how they analyze their defensive weaknesses together. This helps them identify when and where to provide support. Their coordination allows them to stop opponents’ dangerous plays effectively. Draymond strongly values this teamwork and chemistry.

Additionally, Draymond believes Jimmy has exceptional game awareness. He says Butler helps him analyze how to disrupt certain players. This analysis allows Draymond to position himself more effectively on defense. It also helps him anticipate plays and cut off key actions. Together, they form a strong defensive duo that brings stability to the team.

Draymond Green #23 and Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors speak on the court against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on February 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

“We are both Guys who cover for people…He is telling me ‘Yo if you make this guy do this, I’m gonna come and do that’. He is telling me how to put my guy in a bad position and make him vulnerable to Jimmy. That’s high level stuff men,“ stated Draymond Green on Draymond Green Show.

Are the Warriors true contenders for the NBA championship?

Jimmy Butler’s arrival at the Golden State Warriors has brought significant changes to the franchise this season. After he joined, Stephen Curry’s offensive skills began to shine again. This improvement comes from the defensive stability provided by Butler and Draymond Green. As Draymond stated, they complement each other well on defense. However, the team still has a lot to prove. They must show more consistency to be considered top contenders.

Unlike the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets, the Warriors have yet to build a long winning streak. This streak could give them more consistency in results. However, the Warriors remain in the fight for a playoff spot. Because of this, they still have a chance to pull off an upset. Their path seems difficult if they fail to perform consistently. Minimal mistakes in the playoffs could lead to elimination.