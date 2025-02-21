Tim Hardaway reveals major details about Isiah Thomas’ exclusion from the 1992 Dream Team

The 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona marked the debut of NBA players in international competition, showcasing a level of basketball dominance the world had never seen. Led by legends like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Scottie Pippen, the Dream Team breezed to the gold medal. However, one of the most controversial aspects of the team’s formation was the exclusion of Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas—a decision that has fueled debates for decades.

While rumors have long suggested that Michael Jordan played a pivotal role in Thomas’ omission, the Bulls icon has consistently denied responsibility. Yet, Tim Hardaway recently shared details that appear to shed more light on the situation.

“They came to Michael. They really needed Michael to play. David Stern and the Olympic team said, ‘Hey Mike, we really need you to play for this to go global.’ Mike said, ‘Alright, I will play only if Isiah [Thomas] is not on the team,’” Hardaway revealed during an interview with Gilbert Arenas.

“He said that to them. Magic was cool with that. What’s really crazy is that the coach had trouble with that. He wanted his guy on the team,” Hardaway added. “Chuck Daly had trouble. But he knew it was business. He wanted to be that first person to get that gold for the Dream Team. He had to be okay with it, but he wasn’t okay with it”.

The Dream Team receives the gold medal during the awards ceremony at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games. (IMAGO / Pressefoto Baumann)

Despite Detroit Pistons head coach Chuck Daly leading the Dream Team and advocating for Thomas, higher-level decisions ultimately prioritized team chemistry over individual merit.

Hardaway on giving his spot to Magic Johnson

At the time, Tim Hardaway was considered a strong candidate to join the Dream Team heading into the 1992 Olympics. However, he voluntarily gave up his spot in the All-Star Game to Magic Johnson, who was initially thought to be unable to play due to health concerns but ultimately participated.

“Magic went out because of health problems. After they found out he could still play, I gave him my starting spot in the All-Star game,” Hardaway admitted. “If Magic was playing, he would have been first-team All-NBA. He would have been on the All-Star team, he would have been starting, no question. … I live in the real world. I understood that. That’s the way it was. I didn’t think anything of it. It’s Magic”.

Michael Jordan denies keeping Thomas off the team

Speculation surrounding Michael Jordan’s influence on Isiah Thomas’ exclusion has persisted for years. However, Jordan denied directly barring Thomas during his comments in The Last Dance documentary.

“Before the ’92 Olympics, Rod Thorn calls me and says, ‘We would love for you to be on the Dream Team,’” Jordan recalled. “I say, ‘Who’s all playing?’ He says, ‘What does that mean?’ I say, ‘Who’s all playing?’ He says, ‘Well, the guy you’re thinking about isn’t going to be playing’”.

While Jordan dismissed the notion that he actively excluded Thomas, many believe his preference played a significant role in the decision. “It was insinuated that I was asking about him, but I never threw his name in there,” Jordan explained. “If you want to attribute it to me, go ahead. But it wasn’t me”.