All-Star Tyler Herro issues strong warning to the Heat for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season

Tyler Herro has been a consistent presence for the Miami Heat as the team navigates a turbulent 2024-25 campaign. His standout performances earned him a well-deserved spot in the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, and now, back with the team, he has issued a strong warning about the urgency of the upcoming games.

“We have to make a push now. Otherwise, it’s going to be too late,” Herro stated about the Heat’s chances this season during a press conference shared by The Miami Herald. “There’s only 29 games left, so we’ll have to make a push now. It can’t be in two weeks or three weeks. It has to be right now.”

The 25-year-old guard highlighted the importance of Miami’s upcoming road games against the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Atlanta Hawks. “I think these next three are really important to get back to .500,” he explained. “We need to finish up that little road trip we have.”

Herro also shared his thoughts on how the Heat could fare after those crucial matchups. “.500 going into March, I think that’d be good, to be able to get a lot of home games and try to build off that,” he said.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with guard Tyler Herro during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

With a current record of 25-28 (.472), the Miami Heat are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Just ahead of them are the Orlando Magic, who are also in the Play-In spots. To challenge for the coveted sixth seed, however, the Heat will need to significantly improve their performance down the stretch, as the Indiana Pacers currently hold a better record at 29-26.

Herro reflects on his first All-Star Weekend appearance

The 2024-25 season has been a breakout year for Tyler Herro since he entered the NBA in 2019. His performances have been pivotal in keeping the Miami Heat competitive amid a challenging season, and his All-Star Weekend selection marked a personal milestone.

Reflecting on that experience, Herro shared: “I thought it was fun to be able to just be present, just be there with all the other great players, former players.” He also mentioned a conversation with Heat captain Bam Adebayo. “Bam told me it was gonna be a hectic weekend, like just busy doing different things continuously every single day.”

Erik Spoelstra discusses the Heat’s outlook

Tyler Herro wasn’t the only member of the Miami Heat to emphasize the importance of the upcoming games. “I think everybody’s just excited about this sprint, this final stretch,” head coach Erik Spoelstra stated, according to The Miami Herald. “This is the time of year that everybody loves. The competitors really love it. Everything feels so much more intense. It’s a great time of the season.”

Spoelstra, fully aware that the Heat must improve to meet their objectives, acknowledged the challenge ahead. “It’s not like we’re going to get everything together. That’s not realistic. But we’re going to address the things that need to be addressed. That’s for sure.” He also expressed optimism about the team’s resolve: “We have a group that is going to roll up their sleeves and work on the things that hopefully lead to winning.”