Yankees' Aaron Boone reveals surprising insights on Aaron Judge's emotions

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge again demonstrated his offensive might in MLB by hitting a grand slam in the seventh inning, propelling the Yankees to a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Judge’s performance and highlighted his importance to the team.

Judge had been on a 16-game homerless streak but broke the drought with his timely homer. His home run was crucial to the Yankees’ victory, keeping them in the hunt for the AL East lead.

Boone emphasized Judge’s ability to stay focused and overcome tough moments. “He’s going to go through this again in another few weeks, at some point next year, whatever, and he’ll be fine,” Boone said. “That’s who he is. He’s as good as I’ve ever seen at dealing with all that the season brings. He doesn’t get on the roller-coaster ride. He’s obviously incredibly confident. I don’t worry about him at all.”

Boone also took the opportunity to discuss how Aaron Judge feels after breaking the drought of 75 at-bats without hitting home runs. “It felt pretty turned up, as the kids like to say,” Boone remarked.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees high five before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

How does Aaron Judge feel after breaking the home run drought?

“I think it’s really just about trying to break the season into smaller sample sizes,” Judge said. “So, you don’t look at it as a whole or focus on your past 16 games or your last eight games. It’s just, ‘What do I have to do today?’ and go out there and do it.”

Yankees win: Luke Weaver’s key relief

In addition to Judge’s home run, Luke Weaver’s relief was instrumental in the Yankees’ victory. Weaver entered the game in the eighth inning and struck out three batters, maintaining the Yankees’ lead.

Weaver has been a vital asset for the Yankees this season, providing stability and effectiveness in the bullpen. “He’s been outstanding,” Boone said of Weaver. “I’m comfortable with him in any situation.”

Boone and the Yankees’ support for Judge

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has shown confidence in Judge throughout the season. Despite the homerless streak, Boone remained calm and assured that Judge would return to form. Judge’s teammates have also rallied around him during this time, providing encouragement that has been instrumental in getting Judge back on track.

