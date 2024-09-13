Yankees News: Juan Soto shares his thoughts on teammate's performance

The New York Yankees are back, and their star Juan Soto praises his teammate for the solid performance displayed.

New York Yankees star Juan Soto continues demonstrating his quality as a hitter for the Yankees. In the recent win over the Boston Red Sox, Soto hit a decisive double in the 10th inning, driving in Jon Berti to secure the 2-1 victory.

In addition to his offensive contribution, Juan Soto has also shown his support for his teammates. Following the recent removal of Clay Holmes, Soto expressed confidence in the reliever and encouraged him to move forward.

“I’m happy for him,” Soto said of Holmes, who was the winning pitcher. “At the end of the day, we’re a family here. We’re all going to struggle. We’re all going to do good. We just have to back each other.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Boone trusts Holmes

Holmes, despite facing criticism from fans, has proven his worth in important moments. In the game against the Red Sox, the reliever got two crucial outs in the tenth inning, allowing the Yankees to secure the win.

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“His stuff looked really good,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I thought he had a good mix of his sinker and slider. He was pounding the strike zone. He got ahead right away and looked sharp.”

Advertisement

see also Yankees" Aaron Judge offers strategic advice to Juan Soto amid contract year tension

The Yankees’ support

Both Soto and Holmes have received support from their teammates and fans. The Yankees have shown great unity and have backed their players through tough times.

Advertisement

The win over the Red Sox was a major boost for the Yankees, who want to stay in contention for a playoff spot. With players like Soto and Holmes on their roster, the team can compete at the highest level.