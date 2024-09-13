Trending topics:
Yankees News: Juan Soto shares his thoughts on teammate's performance

The New York Yankees are back, and their star Juan Soto praises his teammate for the solid performance displayed.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after his sixth inning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2024 in New York City.
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after his sixth inning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

New York Yankees star Juan Soto continues demonstrating his quality as a hitter for the Yankees. In the recent win over the Boston Red Sox, Soto hit a decisive double in the 10th inning, driving in Jon Berti to secure the 2-1 victory.

In addition to his offensive contribution, Juan Soto has also shown his support for his teammates. Following the recent removal of Clay Holmes, Soto expressed confidence in the reliever and encouraged him to move forward.

“I’m happy for him,” Soto said of Holmes, who was the winning pitcher. “At the end of the day, we’re a family here. We’re all going to struggle. We’re all going to do good. We just have to back each other.”

Aaron Boone trusts Holmes

Holmes, despite facing criticism from fans, has proven his worth in important moments. In the game against the Red Sox, the reliever got two crucial outs in the tenth inning, allowing the Yankees to secure the win.

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

“His stuff looked really good,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I thought he had a good mix of his sinker and slider. He was pounding the strike zone. He got ahead right away and looked sharp.”

The Yankees’ support

Both Soto and Holmes have received support from their teammates and fans. The Yankees have shown great unity and have backed their players through tough times.

The win over the Red Sox was a major boost for the Yankees, who want to stay in contention for a playoff spot. With players like Soto and Holmes on their roster, the team can compete at the highest level.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

