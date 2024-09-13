Yankees star Juan Soto sends a clear message about his free agency plans

MLB star Juan Soto has captivated New York Yankees fans and shared his vision for his upcoming free agency, including the possibility of renewing with the team.

Juan Soto, one of the most talented hitters in MLB, has captivated New York Yankees fans since his arrival. His performance in the Bronx has been exceptional, and his future with the team has become one of the most talked-about topics in baseball.

Soto has expressed his satisfaction with the organization and his teammates, especially Aaron Judge. However, the Dominican player has made it clear that his priority is to win a championship.

“Aaron is a tremendous teammate. The sign he always gives me is to listen to what they are saying,” Soto explained with a laugh. “At the end of the day, I have let him know that I am listening to them. But always trying to have fun with what we do out there.”

According to a report by MLB.com, when asked if he would call New York home for the rest of his career. “They have made me feel at home, I won’t lie to you,” Soto acknowledged. “But of course, there are options. You can never write off a team. Since I’ve been here, I’ve felt very comfortable, and we’ll actually see what happens in free agency. But I have been very comfortable where I am right now.”

A perfect fit in New York

Since joining the Yankees, Juan Soto has quickly adapted to the team and the city. His connection with the fans has been instantaneous, and his presence in the lineup has been a major boost for the team.

The chemistry between Soto and Judge has been evident to everyone. Both players have shown mutual admiration and respect, and their joint presence in the outfield has been a delight for fans.

The future of Soto

Soto’s free agency will be one of the biggest events next winter. He will be one of the most coveted free agents and is expected to receive multiyear offers from multiple teams.