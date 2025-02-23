Joe Thuney won the Derrick Thomas Award, which is given annually to the Most Valuable Player of the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran had an outstanding season as a guard, but his biggest contribution to the team reaching the Super Bowl was stepping up in clutch moments when Andy Reid switched him to left tackle.

That position was a real headache for the Chiefs all year long. Reid tried players like Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris, and DJ Humphries. However, the team only found stability by moving Thuney.

Although the offensive line went through many ups and downs, Joe Thuney was the most reliable player in protecting Patrick Mahomes. Now, heading into the 2025 Draft and free agency, Brett Veach is expected to strengthen the offensive line so that Thuney can return to the position where he shines the most.

Who won the Chiefs MVP?

Joe Thuney was voted by his teammates as the MVP of the 2024 season, and in this series of honors, it’s also important to note that Xavier Worthy won the Mack Lee Hill Award as the team’s Best Rookie of the Year.

After injuries to Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, Worthy stepped up like a No. 1 wide receiver with a season of 638 yards and nine touchdowns. Undoubtedly, he is expected to be one of the NFL’s biggest stars in the near future.

