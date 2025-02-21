Patrick Mahomes is facing unexpected criticism after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl against the Eagles. Instead of recognizing the quarterback’s amazing career at just 29 years old, fans and experts have made him the scapegoat for what happened in New Orleans.

Undoubtedly, this could light a fire in Mahomes to prove all the doubters wrong. For this reason, Pat’s version in 2025 might be the most intriguing around the NFL.

Now, one of his teammates with the Chiefs issued a strong warning to the rest of the league about what we can expect from the star quarterback. The effort to rebuild what remains of a great dynasty.

Can Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the second favorites to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season, just behind the Philadelphia Eagles. During an interview with Kay Adams, Charles Omenihu assured that Patrick Mahomes is ready to seek redemption.

“He is going to be on revenge tour. Just extremely focused and taking even more control of the organization. We’re going to get Rashee (Rice) back, that’s going to be great with how Xavier (Worthy) has been playing and hopefully we’ll be able to figure out the rest of the pieces. I think he’s going to be big time. He probably felt that he didn’t have his best performance and him being who he is and being the best quarterback in the league, he wants to come back and have one of those big seasons. I think he’ll be somebody that’s on a mission for sure.”

