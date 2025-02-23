Trending topics:
NBA legend Magic Johnson sends bold warning to the Lakers after beating the Nuggets

After Luka Doncic’s outstanding performance against the Denver Nuggets, former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent a strong message to the team as they gear up for the NBA playoffs.

By Santiago Tovar

Minority Owner Magic Johnson of the Washington Commanders with wife Cookie Johnson react during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesMinority Owner Magic Johnson of the Washington Commanders with wife Cookie Johnson react during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

There are only a few games left before the NBA playoffs begin, and several teams in the Western Conference are battling for a spot. The Los Angeles Lakers are still calculating their path to secure a playoff berth. Before their victory over the Denver Nuggets, Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent a strong message to the team.

Luka Doncic’s outstanding performance on Saturday against the Nuggets was crucial for his team’s playoff aspirations. The victory reignited hope among fans, as it was one of Doncic’s best performances since joining the franchise.

With that momentum and the leadership of LeBron James, Lakers fans are hoping to see their team make a strong push for the playoffs. Johnson weighed in on the team’s upcoming challenges, emphasizing the importance of their next few matchups.

“This week will tell us a lot about the Lakers as they face all playoff teams. It starts with the most hated Nuggets, the Mavericks on Tuesday, the Timberwolves on Thursday, and the Clippers back-to-back on Friday and Sunday. Big tests ahead!” Johnson wrote on his X account.

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson attends a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half at Walter Pyramid on May 15, 2024 in Long Beach, California.

Johnson reflects on Lakers’ victory over Nuggets

After a crucial win against the Nuggets on Saturday, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Lakers’ performance. “Big win for the Lakers tonight! This game proves that Luka, LeBron, and Reaves can thrive in JJ Redick’s offense, and Rui contributed significantly as well. It was a great performance on both ends of the court, Johnson wrote.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson issues warning on Warriors and Lakers trade moves

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson issues warning on Warriors and Lakers trade moves

With standout performances from key players, Johnson remains optimistic about the Lakers’ playoff chances if they maintain this level of play. “Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick is doing an excellent job leading this team. With Luka scoring 32 points and three other players hitting the 20+ point mark, the Lakers have a lot of offensive firepower,” Johnson noted.

Despite the impressive start, Johnson emphasized that the journey to the playoffs will be challenging and that the team must continue proving itself. “One playoff-contending team down. Now it’s time to get ready for the Mavs!” Johnson added.

Lakers’ upcoming schedule

The Lakers face a challenging week ahead with five matchups that could shape their NBA playoff push. The most anticipated game is their showdown against the Dallas Mavericks, where Luka Doncic will face his former teammates.

Here’s the Lakers’ full schedule for the rest of February:

  • vs. Dallas Mavericks – February 25 (Home)
  • vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – February 27 (Home)
  • vs. Los Angeles Clippers – February 28 (Home)
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

