Yankees' Aaron Judge offers strategic advice to Juan Soto amid contract year tension

Aaron Judge, captain of the New York Yankees, has shared his experience with Juan Soto, who is in a crucial contract year. Judge gave Soto advice on how to deal with the pressure and media noise surrounding players in similar situations.

Judge, who recently signed a nine-year contract with the Yankees, knows what it’s like to play in a contract year and face the uncertainty of the future. For this reason, he wanted to share his experiences with Soto, who is also in a similar position.

“I just kind of talked to him early on and said, ‘Hey, just do your thing,'” Aaron Judge explained. “There’s going to be a lot of noise, but you play your game, you do what you can. All that stuff’s going to work out in the end.”

“And we kind of just left it at that because I know how it was when I was going through it. I didn’t want somebody bringing it up every single day. I didn’t want somebody to bring it up every month. After a good month, bring it up; after a bad month, bring it up. It’s just, ‘Go do your thing,'” Judge added.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates making a catch at the wall with Juan Soto #22 against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The future of Juan Soto

Juan Soto, acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the San Diego Padres, has had an impressive season. His performance on the field has caught the attention of several teams, and he is expected to be one of the most coveted free agents in the upcoming season.

The New York Mets are one of the teams that have shown interest in Soto. The Mets are reportedly willing to offer him a lucrative contract to join their team. However, Soto could also consider staying with the Yankees, especially if the team makes it to the World Series. The player has expressed his desire to be part of Yankees history and to win a championship with the team.

The Yankees’ dilemma

The Yankees face a major decision regarding Juan Soto. If the team wants to retain the player, they will have to offer him a lucrative contract that competes with offers from other teams.

On the other hand, if the Yankees aren’t willing to pay a high price for Soto, they could let him go in free agency and look at other options. Juan Soto’s future with the Yankees remains uncertain. However, it is clear that the player has great potential and will be a key piece for any team that acquires him.

