Yankees News: Aaron Boone delivers strong response to criticism of Aaron Judge's teammate

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is facing a complicated situation with the team. Find out how he's handling the crisis!

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after being ejected in the top of the seventh inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves.
Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after being ejected in the top of the seventh inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has come to the defense of Aaron Judge‘s teammate after he was harshly criticized for not running out a grounder. Boone has explained that Alex Verdugo was playing injured and that his lack of speed at that time is due to his physical condition.

The incident occurred during the Yankees’ game against the Rangers, in which they lost 10-6. Alex Verdugo grounded out to second base and didn’t run with much urgency to first.

In the past, Boone has been stricter with other players for lack of effort. For example, last month, he pulled Gleyber Torres from a game for not running hard on a line drive he thought would be a home run.

Although the move drew attention, Aaron Boone defended Verdugo and claimed he had no issue with the player’s effort. “He’s OK. He’s beat up. He’s playing his ass off,” Boone said after the Yankees dropped their third straight series. “He picks his spots — when he needs to, he beats out the force play, beats out a double play, gets the infield hit.”

However, Boone believes Verdugo’s situation is different. The outfielder has been playing through injury and has shown great effort at other times in the game. Verdugo also explained that he is injured but doing everything possible to stay in the lineup. “I’m fine,” Verdugo said.

Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

Wells and Schmidt nearing their return

Austin Wells, who missed the last two games due to a bruised hand, is close to returning to the Yankees’ lineup. The catcher has shown improvement and is expected to be ready to play on Friday in Chicago.

Clarke Schmidt, sidelined with a lat injury, is also nearing his return to the Yankees’ rotation. The right-hander hopes to throw about 75 pitches in his next outing.

Aaron Judge still chasing his 52nd home run

Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ star player, continues his quest for his 52nd home run of the season. Despite hitting 51 home runs, Judge has gone nine games without a homer, marking his longest drought of the season. The Yankees are still fighting for a playoff spot, and Judge’s offensive production will be crucial to their hopes.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

