Yankees Manager Aaron Boone sends a strong message after Gerrit Cole's abrupt exit against Rangers

The New York Yankees and manager Aaron Boone suffered a major setback on Monday when Gerrit Cole had to leave the game in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers. Fortunately, the injury appears to be minor and is not expected to significantly affect Cole.

However, Cole’s departure has raised concerns about the Yankees‘ rotation for the rest of the season. With Clarke Schmidt recovering from injury, the team will need to make important decisions to address the pitching gaps.

Aaron Boone has hinted at the possibility of using a six-man rotation to accommodate Gil and Schmidt. However, he acknowledged that this solution may not be sustainable in the long term. Another option Boone mentioned is exploring “creative” solutions, which is why he delivered a specific message about the pitching rotation in light of Cole’s abrupt exit from the game.

“We’ll see,” Boone said. “We’re not at that point yet. Hopefully, a decision isn’t made for us because something comes up or something happens. When we get to that point, hopefully, we’re in a position where we have to make a tough call on somebody. We’ll do that when we have to do it.”

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Yankees’ goal

The Yankees’ final decision will depend on what they believe is best for their chances of success in the postseason. They will also need to consider their immediate goals in the regular season.

For now, the Yankees’ rotation is scheduled with Cole on Monday, Carlos Rodón on Tuesday, and Marcus Stroman on Wednesday. A day off on Thursday would allow Gil and Nestor Cortes to begin their usual rest for the series opener against the Cubs on Friday.

Cole’s injury has created uncertainty in the Yankees’ rotation, but the team will need to adapt and find solutions to stay competitive in the fight for a playoff spot.