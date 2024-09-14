Yankees legends provide insightful perspective on Juan Soto’s free agency future

The future of MLB star Juan Soto of the New York Yankees is uncertain, and team legends have shared their opinions about the possibility of the star outfielder remaining in the Bronx.

Juan Soto‘s future with the New York Yankees is one of the hottest topics in baseball. Despite his excellent performance with the team, the Dominican outfielder will become a free agent in 2025, and his future remains uncertain, a situation that Yankees legends have not let go unnoticed.

The competition for Soto’s services will be fierce, with teams like the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers poised to offer substantial contracts. However, Yankees legends have expressed their desire for the outfielder to stay in the Bronx.

During the recent Veterans Day celebration at Yankee Stadium, key players from the 2009 championship team, such as Jorge Posada and CC Sabathia, emphasized the importance of retaining Soto. Posada highlighted the Dominican’s impressive performance in a Yankees uniform, while Sabathia noted the formidable combination he forms with Aaron Judge.

“It looks great in the striped uniform. I would love to see him here for a long time,” said Jorge Posada, a Puerto Rican catcher who left an indelible mark on the franchise.

CC Sabathia, the club’s legendary pitcher, spoke about the dynamic duo of Aaron Judge, the captain, and Juan Soto in the same lineup. “They’ve been a perfect match,” the former left-handed pitcher stated.

(L-R) Catcher Jorge Posada #20 and CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees talk against the Texas Rangers in Game One of the ALCS during the 2010 MLB Playoffs at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 15, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Will Soto stay with the Yankees?

Juan Soto has made it clear that he is aiming for a multi-year contract exceeding $500 million, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in Major League Baseball history.

see also Yankees News: Juan Soto shares his thoughts on teammate"s performance

He has expressed interest in listening to offers from the Yankees but has also left open the possibility of exploring other options. “We’ll keep an eye on the Yankees in the offseason and listen to all of their offers,” Soto said a few weeks ago. “And we’ll see what happens.”

What do fans think about Soto’s future with the Yankees?

Yankees fans are divided over Juan Soto’s future. On one hand, many fans want the team to do everything possible to retain the young talent and build a dynasty. On the other hand, there are concerns about the financial implications of a contract of such magnitude.

Do you think the Yankees will be able to keep Juan Soto?

Social media has become a hotbed of opinions on this subject. Fans debate the chances of Soto continuing in the Bronx, the financial implications of such a large contract, and the impact it would have on the team’s future.