Yankees News: GM Brian Cashman justifies controversial Jasson Dominguez decision

Brian Cashman, general manager of the New York Yankees, reveals the reasons behind the controversial decision regarding Jasson Dominguez.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium.
By Alexander Rosquez

Brian Cashman, general manager of the New York Yankees, has defended the team’s decision to keep Jasson Dominguez in Triple-A while continuing with Alex Verdugo in left field. Cashman stated that the decision is based on what’s best for the team, noting that Verdugo has been playing better recently.

The Yankees’ decision not to promote Dominguez to the major leagues has drawn criticism from fans and the media. However, Cashman insists that the team’s assessment is that Verdugo is the better option at this time.

“It just comes down to what’s best to help us win games,” Cashman said, according to a report from the New York Post’s Greg Joyce. “It’s as simple as that.”

“Jasson is doing everything he needs to do right now, and Verdugo is playing better baseball recently,” Cashman added. “The evaluations we’re conducting with our field staff, player development staff, and front office are all about what gives us the best chance to win.”

Jasson Dominguez #89 of the New York Yankees reacts after being called out on strikes against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of a game at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The case of Alex Verdugo

Alex Verdugo has faced criticism for his perceived lack of effort on certain plays. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has defended Verdugo, stating that he’s playing through injury and giving his best effort. Verdugo has shown improvement in his offensive performance in recent weeks, with his batting average rising, proving him to be a reliable option in left field.

The future of Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez, considered one of the Yankees’ top prospects, has had a successful season in Triple-A. He has demonstrated his power with several home runs and showcased his defensive abilities.

Cashman has indicated that the Yankees are still evaluating Dominguez and have not ruled out the possibility of promoting him in the future. For now, though, the team views Verdugo as the best option in left field.

Expert opinions

Some outside evaluators have questioned the Yankees’ decision to keep Dominguez in Triple-A, suggesting that his arm has not fully recovered from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last year. Additionally, his defensive decision-making has been called into question. Despite the criticism, the Yankees remain confident in their evaluation of Dominguez and believe the young player will continue to develop in Triple-A.

