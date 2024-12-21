Aaron Donald‘s career with the Los Angeles Rams was incredibly successful, culminating in the long-awaited Super Bowl victory just before his retirement. The dilemma for Sean McVay and his team was how to replace such an important player within their roster, a challenge the head coach eventually revealed the solution to.

The Rams‘ strong performance this season suggests that Aaron Donald’s absence has gone unnoticed. Coach McVay, speaking with the media, addressed the strategy used to fill the void left by number 99, emphasizing the collective effort of his team.

“I think it’s always a collaborative effort and really like you said, you never replace somebody like him. I think the ‘one-of-one’ term gets thrown around loosely. He’s really one-of-one. He made a tremendous impact on a lot of guys who are in their second year or their third or fourth year, that are key contributors,” the HC started.

He also added: “I think you wanted to be able to say, ‘Alright, based on the different phases, what do we want it to look like to try to be able to complete that group?’ You’re expecting, like what he’s done, Kobie Turner to be able to take that step just by the way that he works and the way that he impacts and influences his teammates. Bobby Brown III has been outstanding.”

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay low five s Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald 99 during the Los Angeles Rams scrimmage on Aug 29, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

“Then you say, ‘Alright, do you have the ability to add a player like a Braden Fiske who you really like that has some traits and some mental makeup that are similar to what you love about an Aaron or some of these guys that are really disruptive from the interior and then you get a guy like Tyler Davis.’ I’ve been really pleased with that group and I think they’ve only gotten better,“ he also added.

Donald’s legacy with the Rams

Aaron Donald’s story with the Rams is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable in recent years in the NFL. Coming from the Pittsburgh Panthers, the defensive tackle was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, spending his first two seasons with the team in St. Louis and the remaining eight in Los Angeles.

With unmatched talent and extraordinary physical attributes, Donald was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (2017, 2018, 2020). Not stopping there, he was also selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times.

However, his greatest achievement came on February 13, 2022, when his Rams defeated Joe Burrow’s Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI. The game was played at SoFi Stadium, and it was his teammate Cooper Kupp who ultimately took home the MVP award.

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrate after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The final stretch for the Rams

The NFC West is currently one of the most competitive divisions in the league, and the Rams are still fighting tooth and nail with their rivals to claim the top spot. To achieve this goal, they will need to secure as many victories as possible from here on out.

First, they will face Aaron Rodgers’ Jets, before taking on the final two games, which are perhaps the most crucial as they are divisional matchups: the first against the Cardinals, followed by the regular season finale against the Seahawks.

Currently, McVay‘s squad holds a record of eight wins and six losses, the same as Seattle. This makes the final game for both teams decisive in determining who will claim the division.