MLB Rumors: Juan Soto ready to make game-changing free agency decision, announcement expected soon

The countdown to Juan Soto's decision is on as the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and other teams compete for one of MLB's best hitters.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees gestures as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series.
© Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees gestures as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees and New York Mets remain among the top contenders for the services of star outfielder Juan Soto in MLB. Although multiple reports indicate that another team is still in the running to sign the star slugger, the potential date for Soto’s contract announcement has also been revealed.

The Toronto Blue Jays are still in the bidding for Soto, and adding the Dominican slugger would be a major coup for the franchise. Soto’s power and hitting ability would significantly boost the team’s offensive lineup, making them a serious contender for the American League title.

However, the Blue Jays are not the only team interested in Soto. The Yankees, Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers are also competing for the young outfielder. With fierce competition, Toronto will need to present an extremely attractive offer to convince Soto to join their project.

When Will Juan Soto Announce His Decision on His Next MLB Team?

According to journalist Jon Heyman, on the “Foul Territory TV” program Monday afternoon, Soto’s decision could be announced as soon as next week. This pivotal decision could shake up the free-agent market in MLB.

A Decision that Will Shape the Future of MLB

Juan Soto’s decision will have a significant impact not only on the Toronto Blue Jays, but also on all MLB teams involved in the potential transaction. Any team that successfully signs him will position itself as one of the favorites to win the World Series.

