New York Yankees power hitter Aaron Judge has expressed his desire to represent the United States at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Baseball’s return to the Olympic program has generated great anticipation among fans and players worldwide, and Judge joins the list of stars who have shown interest in participating.

With multiple MVP awards and batted records, Judge has become one of the most recognizable faces in baseball. Their participation in the Olympic Games could further raise their global profile and contribute to the growth of the sport.

The prospect of seeing Judge and other big-name players like Shohei Ohtani competing on the ultimate sporting stage is exciting for fans. However, there are still several hurdles to overcome, such as negotiating an agreement between MLB and the International Olympic Committee to allow the participation of the best players. Currently, players on MLB’s 40-man roster are not eligible for the Olympics.

Aaron Judge’s Olympic dream

Aaron Judge has made clear his interest in wearing the United States jersey at the 2028 Olympics. The Yankees player considers representing his country an honor and an unforgettable experience.

Aaron Judge #99 and Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrate after Soto’s solo home run in the fifth inning off Jonathan Cannon of the Chicago White Sox (not pictured) at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

“I would love to play. If we get the opportunity—I don’t know what rules or anything like that have come out about it—but I’m all for it,” Judge told the New York Post. “There are very few opportunities to do that and especially, hopefully, at the best time of my career where I can still do it and have an impact, I’d love to. I’ve never represented my country before, never got invited to those Team USA camps (as an amateur), never made the cut for those. Hopefully, now I can.”

MLB player engagement challenges

Despite the excitement generated by the prospect of seeing MLB stars at the Olympics, there are logistical and economic challenges that must be overcome. The coordination of calendars between the professional leagues and the Olympic Committee will be crucial to ensure the participation of the best players.