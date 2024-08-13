Aaron Judge, the captain of the New York Yankees, is one step away from 300 home runs. An achievement that places him among the great figures of baseball!

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is just one home run away from reaching a historic milestone in the Major Leagues: 300 home runs. A mark that will place him among baseball’s legends and bring him even closer to immortality.

With 299 career homers, Judge is about to join a select group of players who have surpassed the 300-home run barrier. Each of his hits has been another step toward greatness, and this upcoming home run will be an unforgettable moment for him and all Yankees fans.

Yankee Stadium, witness to so many feats, would be the perfect setting for this historic event. The stands would vibrate with excitement when Judge hit the 300th home run, a memory that would be in the memory of all present.

Aaron Judge: Future Yankees and MLB legend

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)

Upon reaching 300 home runs, Aaron Judge will join a roster of baseball legends such as Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, and Joe DiMaggio. These names are synonymous with greatness and have left an indelible mark on the sport. Judge, with his talent and dedication, is writing his chapter in this rich history.

A season of Judge to remember

In addition to being on the verge of reaching 300 home runs, Aaron Judge is having an exceptional season. With a batting average of .328 and 42 home runs, he is the clear favorite to win the AL MVP award.

If he keeps up this pace, Judge could become the third player in major league history to hit more than 60 home runs in multiple seasons. An achievement that would place him among the most powerful hitters of all time.

300 H.R. club at the Yankees