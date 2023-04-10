The Los Angeles Lakers have ultimately made the postseason, but they'll have to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves to keep their aspirations alive. Check out here what happens if LeBron James and company lose in the Play-In.

2023 NBA playoffs: What happens if the Lakers lose to the Timberwolves in the Play-In?

The Lakers have saved their season on time. Following an awful start, the Purple and Gold started to string better results together but the key to their turnaround was their work at the NBA trade deadline. Rob Pelinka took his time, but eventually fixed the roster.

With the likes of D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, Malik Beasley and Rui Hachimura coming in while Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley left, things changed for the better in Los Angeles.

LeBron James looked like a man on a mission in the second half of the season, and Anthony Davis also kept up despite his injuries. The Lakers made the postseason against all odds, but now have a must-win game against the Timberwolves to make it worth it.

What happens if the Lakers lose to Timberwolves in the NBA Play-In Tournament?

The Lakers finished 7th in the West, setting up a meeting with the Timberwolves in the Play-In tournament. This will be a one-off game to be played Tuesday, April 11, at 10 PM (ET).

Since the Lakers finished above Minnesota in the regular season standings, the game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. If the Lakers win, they'll secure the 7th seed to take on the 2nd seed Memphis Grizzlies in the First Round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

On the other hand, if the Lakers lose to the Timberwolves, they'll have to take on the winner of the Pelicans (#9) vs. Thunder (#10) with the #8 seed up for grabs. The game for the 8th seed (which grants a first-round matchup vs. the 1st seed Nuggets) will be played on Friday, April 14.