The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest sporting franchises in the sports world, and quite possibly the biggest brand of the NBA. Winner of 17 NBA crowns and 19 conference titles and 13 retired numbers.



The Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics, their biggest rivals and the NBA’s marquee game, as the team that has won the most NBA titles.



Below are just some of the best players to have ever put on the yellow and blue, who have been some of the best NBA players of all time, here are the 25 greatest LA Lakers.

Magic Johnson



Magic Johnson was a pivotal point guard and key playmaker during the “Showtime” era, contributing significantly to the Los Angeles Lakers’ success. Over the course of his illustrious career with the Lakers, Magic Johnson secured an impressive five NBA championships and earned three MVP awards.



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, made an indelible mark as a dominant center for the Lakers. With an impressive career that spanned several decades, Abdul-Jabbar secured five NBA championships and collected six MVP awards during his tenure with the Lakers.

Kobe Bryant



Kobe Bryant, one of the most iconic figures in Lakers history, left an enduring legacy as a prolific scorer and tenacious competitor. Bryant’s contributions were instrumental in securing five NBA championships with the Lakers, and he is remembered for his remarkable 81-point game, the second-highest point total in NBA history.



Shaquille O’Neal



Shaquille O’Neal, a dominant force in the paint, played a key role alongside Kobe Bryant in the Lakers’ three consecutive NBA championships. Known for his powerful dunks and physical presence, O’Neal’s impact was evident as he helped the Lakers clinch three titles during his time with the team.



Jerry West



Jerry West, often referred to as “The Logo,” was a legendary shooting guard for the Lakers. Despite facing challenges in winning championships during his playing career, West’s influence extended beyond the court, and he later played a crucial role in building championship-winning teams as an executive.



Elgin Baylor



Elgin Baylor, a versatile forward with scoring abilities ahead of his time, contributed significantly to the Lakers. However, despite numerous individual accolades, Baylor retired without winning an NBA championship during his tenure with the team.



James Worthy



James Worthy, known as “Big Game James,” proved to be a key player in the Lakers’ championship runs in the 1980s. Worthy’s impact was particularly notable when he earned NBA Finals MVP honors in 1988, solidifying his status as a Lakers legend.



Wilt Chamberlain



Wilt Chamberlain, a dominant center with numerous records, secured an NBA championship with the Lakers. Chamberlain’s legacy includes scoring 100 points in a single game, a feat that remains unparalleled in NBA history.

Pau Gasol



Pau Gasol, a skilled power forward/center, played a crucial role in the Lakers’ back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol’s versatility and contributions on both ends of the court made him a key figure in the Lakers’ success during his time with the team.



Derek Fisher



Derek Fisher, a clutch shooter and dependable point guard, left an indelible mark on Lakers history with his leadership and memorable playoff performances. Fisher played a crucial role in the Lakers’ championship runs, securing five NBA championships during his tenure with the team.



Byron Scott



Byron Scott, an accomplished shooting guard, contributed significantly to the Lakers’ success during the “Showtime” era. Scott’s scoring prowess and defensive skills were key components of the Lakers’ three NBA championships in the 1980s.



Jamaal Wilkes



Jamaal Wilkes, a smooth-scoring forward, played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ championship teams in the 1980s. Known for his offensive capabilities, Wilkes was a key contributor to the Lakers’ success during his time with the team.



Michael Cooper



Michael Cooper, a defensive stalwart, was a crucial member of the Lakers’ “Showtime” era. Cooper’s defensive prowess and versatility on the court contributed to the Lakers’ five NBA championships during his tenure with the team.



Gail Goodrich



Gail Goodrich, a skilled guard, played a key role in the Lakers’ success, securing one NBA championship during his time with the team. Goodrich’s scoring ability and contributions in crucial moments were integral to the Lakers’ success.



Norm Nixon



Norm Nixon, a point guard, played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ success in the early 1980s. Nixon’s skills on the court contributed to the Lakers’ two NBA championships during his time with the team.



George Mikan



George Mikan, a dominant center and one of the first superstars of professional basketball, led the Lakers to five championships in the early years of the NBA. Mikan’s impact on the game extended beyond his playing career, influencing the evolution of basketball.



Metta World Peace



Metta World Peace, known for his defensive prowess and toughness, was a key member of the Lakers’ 2010 NBA championship team. World Peace’s contributions on the defensive end were instrumental in the Lakers’ success during his time with the team.



Robert Horry



Robert Horry, nicknamed “Big Shot Rob” for his clutch playoff performances, won three NBA championships with the Lakers. Horry’s ability to deliver in crucial moments solidified his status as a key contributor to the Lakers’ success.



Eddie Jones



Eddie Jones, a talented shooting guard, did not secure an NBA championship with the Lakers. Despite his individual achievements, including being a two-time NBA All-Star, Jones did not experience championship success during his time with the team.



Lamar Odom



Lamar Odom, a versatile forward, played a key role in the Lakers’ championship years, securing two NBA championships with the team. Odom’s versatility and contributions on both ends of the court made him a valuable asset to the Lakers.



Rick Fox



Rick Fox, a skilled small forward, was part of the Lakers’ championship three-peat. Fox’s contributions on both offense and defense played a significant role in the Lakers’ success during his time with the team.



A.C. Green



A.C. Green, a durable power forward, was part of the Lakers’ championship teams, securing three NBA championships during his time with the team. Green’s durability and consistency on the court contributed to the Lakers’ success.



Nick Van Exel



Nick Van Exel, a dynamic point guard, did not secure an NBA championship with the Lakers. Despite his scoring and passing abilities, Van Exel did not experience championship success during his time with the team.



Lou Williams



Lou Williams, an instant-scoring sixth man, did not secure an NBA championship with the Lakers. Williams’ scoring off the bench was notable, although he did not experience championship success during his time with the team.



Anthony Davis



Anthony Davis, a versatile power forward/center, won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020. Davis played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ success, contributing to their championship run in his first season with the team.