Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis didn't care for Russell Westbrook's commnets, and he may have fired a shot at him as well.

Russell Westbrook's relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers reached a breaking point. The team openly pursued Kyrie Irving, and even LeBron James admitted he was disappointed at the fact that they couldn't get it.

Westbrook was still a pro about it and continued to show up to work and put his best effort on the court night in and night out. But he knew he didn't want him there, even though they were the ones that recruited him and traded for him.

So, it wasn't surprising to see him throw a little shade at his former teammates and organization. As soon as he got to the Los Angeles Clippers, he talked about being wanted and valued.

Russell Westbrook Seemingly Throws Shade At The Lakers

"That’s a huge part, man, for anybody, for any normal human being in any situation in the workplace," Westbrook said in his introductory press conference. "A lot of teammates and people who want you here, that’s very important to me. I value that a lot. I have been in this league a long time and being somewhere where people want you in there, appreciate you, that means a lot to me."

Anthony Davis Claps Back At Westbrook's Comments

Still, it seems like Anthony Davis couldn't care less about Westbrook's comments. He kind of fired back at his comments shortly after their win over the Golden State Warriors, talking about 'making the right plays.'

“I think we just know where we are. We don’t have time to be upset or fight ourselves within. We just have to go out and win basketball," Davis said. "All we want to do is go out and have fun. Us having fun is playing the right way, playing defense, making the right plays offensively. It leads to victories. When you’re winning basketball games, you know, it’s always fun and you can enjoy it.”

These two guys may not like each other so that only adds fuel to this rivalry. There's a big chance they could face in the postseason, and that would give any of them the ultimate bragging rights.