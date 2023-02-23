Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face each other tonight at Crypto.com Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here if LeBron James and Stephen Curry will be in action.

Regular season NBA action will see the Golden State Warriors go against Los Angeles Lakers in a clash that will take place in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. To put that in perspective, this is their 434th game of the regular season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are clear favorites in head-to-head matchups, having triumphed in 259 direct duels to date. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have only won 173 of these contests.

On February 11, 2023, the teams met for the last time, and the Lakers came out on top with a 109-103 road victory. When they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season, their rematch promises to be an even more thrilling contest.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Will LeBron James and Stephen Curry play?

As the second half of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game started, it was revealed that captain LeBron James had sustained a right-hand injury and would not be returning to play. When attempting to block a jump by Pascal Siakam of the Raptors in the first quarter, James injured his fingers on the rim. He stayed for the whole of the first half but left at the break.

James scored 13 points, dished out four assists, and grabbed a rebound in 14 minutes during the first half of his team's defeat against Team Giannis. The NBA later confirmed that the Lakers star had a hand contusion during the game.

However, according to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the 38-year-old veteran didn't sustain a serious hand injury during the All-Star Game and will participate in the Warriors showdown, while Stephen Curry looks to be still out with a leg injury.

After hurting his left leg against the Dallas Mavericks, Curry has missed the Warriors' last six games. Scans indicated that he tore the superior tibiofibular ligaments and the interosseous membrane in his left leg after colliding with McKinley Wright IV and that his lower left leg was also bruised.

On Wednesday, updates on his injury recovery were provided. While the Warriors said he was making significant improvement, the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers still has at least another week to sit out before being reevaluated for a potential return to action.