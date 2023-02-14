Although he won't complain about his new role with the Brooklyn Nets, making all these adjustments has been tough for Ben Simmons this season.

Ben Simmons was supposed to be the Brooklyn Nets' third star. Now, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant out of the team, he's not even starting anymore. Life comes at you fast when you're an NBA player.

Simmons has been in and out of the floor with constant injuries. Even at full strength, his averages of 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game have been quite underwhelming, even by his standards.

So, now that the Nets have added a plethora of talent at the trade deadline, it's not much of a surprise to see him being sent to the second unit. Unsurprisingly, he's not exactly thrilled about that.

NBA News: Ben Simmons Isn't Sure About His New Role

“Everything’s been changing all year, so it’s hard to really understand what’s going on, but hopefully we find some rhythm and consistency,” Simmons said after practice. “It’s different. It’s a different experience (coming off the bench). So whatever the team needs from us to win, I’m willing to do that.”

“I think it’s a little frustrating trying to find some rhythm and consistency, but that’s what it is at this point right now,” he added. “Guys have been in and out due to injuries, trades, so there’s been a lot of different things that play factors into it. Hopefully now we get a little bit of a stretch where we can find some rhythm and consistency.”

Truth be told, Simmons doesn't give the Nets anything they don't already have now. While an elite and versatile defender, he's an offensive liability due to his inability to shoot or even knock down his free throws.

Simmons is an outstanding playmaker, but the Nets have already added a pass-first point guard and pesky wing defenders, so there's not much need for a guy like him in the first unit right now.