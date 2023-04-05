During the final stretch of the season, the Lakers and LeBron James have been on a hot streak. Read here to check out what they need to make the NBA playoffs.

Right now, the Lakers are probably the most dangerous team in the NBA. Since LeBron James suffered an injury on his right foot, Los Angeles started to play on survival-mode. When everyone thought they would be out of the race, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves were spectacular to stay alive.

Then, LeBron James returned and the Lakers suddenly find themselves in a spectacular four-game winning streak. At the moment, Los Angeles are on seventh place in the Western Conference thanks to a 41-38 record.

With only three games remaining in their calendar, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James have to make a final push. Read here to find out what they need to make the playoffs.

What do the Lakers and LeBron James need to make the NBA playoffs?

This is the remaining schedule for the Los Angeles Lakers: Clippers, Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz. The first six teams in the standings automatically advance to the playoffs and from 7th to 10th go to the play-in looking for the final two spots in the NBA postseason.

In the Western Conference, four teams have clinched a playoff berth: Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. Then, five teams still have a chance to fight for the two direct spots left and the rest will end in the play-in: Golden State (42-38), Clippers (41-38), Lakers (41-38), Pelicans (40-39) and Timberwolves (40-40).

At the moment, the Lakers own the tiebreaker over the Golden State Warrios and the New Orleans Pelicans. However, in case of a tie in the loss column, they don't have the tiebreaker against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The most important thing for the Lakers is that they control their destiny to be the sixth seed and avoid the play-in. That's because one of the remaining games is against the Los Angeles Clippers (current No.6 seed). If they win out, LeBron James and company will clinch a playoff berth.