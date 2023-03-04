Even if people aren't talking about them as much as they should, Charles Barkley believes the Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat in the NBA.

The Western Conference is wide open right now, but the East has just two teams that look like legit NBA championship contenders. Everybody talks about the Boston Celtics — and rightfully so — but the Milwaukee Bucks are also making a lot of noise as of late.

Mike Budenholzer's team continues to find ways to win and dominate. Even despite all the injuries and with Khris Middleton working his way back from a season-long ailment, they continue to be a solid team on both ends of the floor.

That's why Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley raved about their chances on TNT's NBA show, with the latter going as far as to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo and company are the team to beat in the league.

Charles Barkley Says Bucks Are The Team To Beat Right Now

“[The Bucks] are the deepest team in the NBA. They’re the team to beat. I don’t see them losing the East this year," Kenny Smith said. “I think the Bucks are the team to beat in the entire NBA, personally," Barkley responded.

Giannis Should Win MVP, Claims Analyst

Notably, Brian Winhdhorst of ESPN seems to agree with that assessment. In fact, he recently claimed that Giannis should be the frontrunner for MVP over Nikola Jokic, even despite his historical season:

"This guy does so much for his team at both ends of the court," Windhorst said. "He had my vote two weeks ago; he's got my vote today. The Celtics haven’t done anything but win. The Celtics have been in first place since October, and they’re still playing great. And they just walked down by the Bucks because Giannis is driving that train."

MVP or not, we shouldn't take Giannis for granted. He's a spectacular player and perhaps the most dominant two-way force in the league right now. People may sleep on them, but no one wants to face the Bucks in the playoffs.