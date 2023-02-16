Now in his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell knows the team is capable of doing something special.

Back in 2015, the Los Angeles Lakers hoped D'Angelo Russell would carry Kobe Bryant's torch and become their new franchise player. Unfortunately, the Ohio State product struggled to find minutes, and some off-court issues eventually led to his departure.

Russell broke out in Brooklyn and finally showed glimpses of the All-Star guard he could be. That success was short-lived due to another exit, and he's failed to go back to that form ever since leaving Barclays Center.

But now that he's come full circle and is back wearing the purple and gold, Russell might as well do more than enough to fulfill the prophecy and help the team win an NBA Championship. He feels like they're capable of that right now.

D'Angelo Russell Talks About Playing With LeBron James And Anthony Davis

"I think it's just easy, super easy," Russell said of playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. "Those guys play the right way the majority of the time. When your two best players are willing passers, selfless out there, and trying to play basketball out there. So, for me, I'd always want to be in that position."

"I'm usually that guy making that pass to the open guy, so to have LeBron out there knowing that he's capable of doing it sounds like another point guard out there. I always say this. AD has so much gravity when he's on the floor. It's just about how I play with him and the guys is the main focus for me,"Russell added.

Russell may never live up to the expectations of being the second-overall pick, and that's fine; that's not what the Lakers need of him right now. But he has the potential to make a huge impact offensively for this team and redeeming himself in the eyes of Lakers fans once and for all.