Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham looks ecstatic about the current status of his team, and he knows they have what it takes to go the distance.

The Los Angeles Lakers started off the season 2-10, so to think that they would now be in the Western Conference semifinals is crazy. They're three wins away from knocking out the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors.

Needless to say, this would've been impossible if it wasn't for Rob Pelinka's masterclass near the trade deadline. Their acquisitions have been huge to salvage their season, and every move they made was right on point.

That's why Lakers coach Darvin Hamcouldn't be more confident in his team's ability to go the distance this season. He knows no one trusted them to get the job done, yet here they are now.

Darvin Ham Raves About The New-Look Los Angeles Lakers And Their Playoff Chances

"Once the deadline came Rob put us in different scenarios we locked in on one of them and were able to get some pieces that were a natural fit for our two big dogs LeBron and AD," the coach said before Game 2 against the Warriors.

"And here we are, one game in, up 1-0 in the second round of the playoffs," Ham continued. "No one thought we’d even have a sniff at the postseason and we are fully established and enthralled in what we're doing. So, it's been great man. I came in it with my eyes wide open knowing that if we stuck to it and came in every day trying to get better at something that the sky was the limit. I always tell the team: we will only go as far as our work habits take us."

All things considered, this is already a successful season for this team after the way they started off the year. Even so, it's always NBA championship or bust when you play for the Purple and Gold, and there's still work to be done.