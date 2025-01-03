Warriors’ Steve Kerr sends a clear message to the NBA about Stephen Curry’s greatness

The Golden State Warriors delivered a commanding 139-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, highlighted by a spectacular night from Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP led his team with 30 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, shooting an incredible 11-of-15 from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 from beyond the arc.

After the Warriors‘ win, head coach Steve Kerr used his platform to remind everyone of Curry’s enduring greatness. “He deserves these nights,” Kerr said in the postgame press conference. “Everything he does for us and endures, it’s so fun to see him do this”.

Kerr emphasized the importance of appreciating Curry’s brilliance while it lasts. “Our fans and coaches are all spoiled watching him play night after night,” he added. “We need to cherish these nights. He’s not going to be around forever. He’s one of the most beautiful basketball players who’s ever lived, and we’re lucky to be watching him”.

At 36 years old, Curry has hinted that he’s nearing the twilight of his career. Yet, much like LeBron James, his ability to perform at an elite level remains unmatched, serving as a reminder of his place among the NBA’s all-time greats.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Curry’s historic night falls just short of an NBA record

Curry’s incredible performance against the 76ers further cemented his status as one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history. His perfect 8-of-8 shooting from deep set a personal career-high for most threes made in a game without a miss, according to Brett Siegel.

However, Curry was just one attempt shy of tying the NBA record of 9-of-9 from three-point range, a mark held by Jalen Brunson, Ben Gordon, and Latrell Sprewell.

In a postgame interview with TNT, Curry joked about being unaware of how close he was to history. “You should have yelled it,” Curry said, via the Warriors’ X account. “I had no clue. I’m out there blind. You should’ve yelled it, I would have thrown one up”.