Dillon Brooks finally spoke after the Grizzlies were eliminated by the Lakers and LeBron James roasted him on Instagram and Twitter. Read here to check out the details.

Dillon Brooks 'poked the bear' and LeBron James answered by eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies from the 2023 NBA season. The Lakers took victory by 40 points in Game 6 and the King won his 40th career playoff series.

Brooks sparked a massive controversy after talking about an exchange of words with LeBron James which happened during Game 2 of the series. "I don't care, he's old. You know what I mean? I was waiting for that. I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."

After that win by the Los Angeles Lakers, the King sent a very special message to Brooks on Instagram. "If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR." This message by Lebron on social media was a clear reference to the Memphis Grizzlies, but also to Dillon Brooks' quote about poking the bear.

Dillon Brooks doesn't regret calling out LeBron James

So, during the last few days, Dillon Brooks remained quiet after LeBron James smashed him on Twitter and Instagram. However, during his final encounter with the media at Memphis to close out the season's protocol, he finally talked about the controversial situation.

According to Brooks' words, he wouldn't take back anything from the incident and he doesn't believe his statement fired up LeBron and the Lakers. "No. That's who I am. I don't regret it. I'm a competitor. I compete. I don't think it got LeBron geeked up. I'm just gonna continue to be me and get better at what I do."

Dillon Brooks' episode was a new one in the list of Grizzlies talking early. A few months ago, Ja Morant said the only rivals he was worried about in the path to future championship in the 2023 season were the Boston Celtics. The famous quote was: "I'm fine in the West."