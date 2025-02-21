The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, but they must resolve a major issue in the coming days. James Cook is due for a new contract, and the running back has made his stance clear to the team.

In 2022, the Bills found a hidden gem in the second round of the NFL Draft. With the 63rd overall pick, they selected James Cook, the younger brother of talented running back Dalvin Cook.

James has improved each year within a strong offense led by Josh Allen. However, with his rookie contract nearing its end, the Bills must address his future sooner rather than later.

James Cook warns the Bills about his future

Last season, the Bills reached the AFC Championship game largely thanks to two key players: Josh Allen and James Cook. While the quarterback naturally garners more attention, Cook has quietly become an essential piece of Buffalo’s offense.

The Bills’ offense thrived in 2024, with Cook finally bringing stability to the running back position. However, his long-term future with the team remains uncertain as he awaits a contract extension.

Cook is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in the 2025 NFL season. Since his deal does not include a fifth-year option, he is eager to see whether the Bills will offer him an extension this offseason.

The former Georgia standout is widely regarded as one of the league’s top running backs. Aware of his value, he has sent a clear message to the front office regarding what he expects in a new deal.

James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“I want to go chase the highest of the highest and I’m going to keep doing it,” Cook said, per The Nightcap Show. “I’m going to stand on what I stand on. And I don’t want to feel like a cancer at all. Because I don’t like all that attention and all that. That’s not me, honestly. I’m just standing on business and what I deserve. That’s it. What I deserve.”

Could James Cook leave Buffalo this offseason?

The running back market has taken several hits in recent years. Outside of stars like Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey, many elite backs have struggled to receive lucrative contracts. James Cook could face a similar challenge.

Despite his impressive performances, Cook’s asking price may be too steep for the Bills. Reports suggest, which would make him the second-highest-paid running back in the league—trailing only Christian McCaffrey.