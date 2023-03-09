Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took all kinds of shots at Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks in response to his latest comments about him.

The Golden State Warriors - Memphis Grizzlies rivalry keeps brewing. For whatever reason, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have taken multiple shots at the four-time NBA champions, as if they had faced off in the Western Conference Finals or something like that.

The Grizzlies quickly went from an up-and-coming and seemingly tough team to a bunch of unproven young men talking a lot. And plenty of that has to do with Dillon Brooks' never-ending antics.

Despite never even getting past the second round, Brooks hasn't stopped talking all season long. He even took a huge shot at Draymond Green lately, stating that he wouldn't be good in any other team.

Dillon Brooks Takes A Big Shot At Draymond Green

"I don't like Draymond at all," Brooks said. "I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that's why they like him over there."

Draymond Destroys Brooks With Epic Response

Unsurprisingly, Green kept receipts and waited for the right time to fire back. The former Defensive Player of the Year isn't known for his shot-making, but he's most definitely elite when it comes to the fine art of talking trash:

"I, quite frankly, wouldn't like a team that beats me all the time either," Green started. "You were a little kid in high school watching us win championships. Should be happy you even witnessed that."

"You talk a lot now, so if you'd have four rings, sure, you talk a lot more," continued Green. "Four All-Stars? You probably talk a bit more. Defensive Player of the Year? You damn sure would talk more. Two Olympic gold medals? You definitely would be talking because that would mean you beat Team USA, and we all know how that goes."

"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here," Green sentenced. "They're actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship. And he says his game is cool. Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball. And yet you running around talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you, not with you."

"I'm trying to figure out why they like you in Memphis. Or do they like you in Memphis?" Draymond asked. "That's a better question. I'm not sure your teammates like you. But I can tell you why they like me over [in Golden State]. When you contribute in the way I have contributed to four championships, they tend to like you."

Well, we couldn't have said it any better. Green just humbled a young man that's nothing more than a role player and the fourth or fifth-best player in his team's starting lineup. There's nothing wrong with talking the talk, so long as you can also walk the walk.