Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green knows that this might as well be his last dance with the Golden State Warriors organization.

Draymond Green has always been a polarizing figure in NBA circles. But as much as some fans may not like him, he's played a vital role in the Golden State Warriors dynasty throughout all of these years.

Green's impressive basketball IQ, playmaking skills, and elite defense have helped Steve Kerr have a Swiss army knife at his disposal. His impact goes way beyond the stat sheet, as he's the team's vocal leader as well.

That's why some fans don't want to see his time in the Bay area come to an end just yet. But in a recent interview, Green opened up on potentially retiring from the game or leaving the team in the offseason.

Draymond Green Opens Up About Retirement And Leaving The Golden State Warriors

"I also don't wanna play 20 years in the NBA; I wanna play 15 years in the NBA," Green told Chris Haynes. "So, I think it's very realistic that in four more years, I'll still be contributing at a high level. I do want to be here. As far as the probability goes, I can’t necessarily give you that because it’s not up to me."

Green Will Pick Up His Player-Option

This drama has been ongoing for months now. Even so, regardless of what happens in the future, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green is more than likely to pick up his player option for next season.

"For Draymond Green with that $27.5 million option next season, he almost assuredly is going to exercise that," Woj reported. "I'm not sure that money, on a long-term deal, is going to be available on the marketplace. Two years left on his deal. There can be a room for an extension at the end of those two years, or a new deal that probably is south of that $27.5 million. Perhaps isn't a raise off that. "

"But if the Warriors are winning and Draymond is still a highly productive player and wants to be there, I don't think it means that his days are necessarily numbered in Golden State," Woj added. "I think there is a lot of time left for the Warriors and Draymond Green to make that decision, but certainly, I think the opt-in on his contract next summer is probably the most likely scenario.”

So, we know for sure that Green will be a part of an NBA roster. Whether that's in the Bay area or not, it might as well depend on how deep they go into the postseason with this core of players.