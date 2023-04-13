The Los Angeles Lakers beat the odds and paved their way to the NBA playoffs. It wasn't easy, and it definitely wasn't pretty, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis rallied together to get the job done.

But they're just getting started now. They still need to get past four seven-game series to be crowned as the next NBA champions, and they won't have homecourt advantage on any potential series.

The start of the road is set at Memphis, Tennessee, for a date with the Memphis Grizzlies. And as tough as this matchup might be, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes they can pull off the upset.

Draymond Green Predicts Lakers Will Upset Grizzlies

"This is a tough matchup for Memphis," Green said on his podcast. "I expect LeBron to have the tempo of the game where he wants and not just try to get up and down with that young Memphis team."

"Ja Morant loves to get to the paint and you got a shot-blocker like AD at the rim," Green continued. "You got Jarred Vanderbilt muckin' stuff up, LeBron muckin' stuff up. I probably should be careful with giving someone some bulletin board material because this would be our next opponent when we take care of our business, but I think the Lakers will take this series. I think it'll be an upset. It will not be easy, but I think the Lakers may take this series."

Green is close friends with LeBron and a big fan of his game, and he definitely doesn't like the Grizzlies, so he might be just a little biased. Even so, the Lakers have proven that they can beat anyone when they're at their best.

There's also some animosity between these two teams, and Dillon Brooks still hasn't learned to keep his mouth shut and stop poking the bear, especially when it is uncalled for. So, maybe the Lakers will take matters personally in this series.