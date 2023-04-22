According to an NBA analyst, Draymond Green is almost a lock to leave the Golden State Warriors this summer, barring a major turn of events.

The Golden State Warriors fought their way back into their playoff series with the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry was at his finest again, and Kevon Looney was a one-man show On both ends of the glass.

But the Warriors will still need to be near-perfect to get past the third-seeded Kings. Defending their crown as NBA champions this season will be perhaps the toughest challenge they'll have to face as a dynasty.

Moreover, this title run could mark the end of the dynasty as we know it, as it could lead to Draymond Green either staying or leaving the Bay area, at least according to NBA analyst Chris Broussard.

Draymond Green Won't Be Back With The Warriors Unless They Make The NBA Finals

"Unless they [the Warriors] get to the Finals or win the Finals, he [Draymond Green] is gone," Broussard said on First Things First. "And you can make a strong argument that even if they won the championship if he opted out, they can decide to move on. We've seen that happen before. Draymond has to really look at whether or not he should opt out, because remember he has control of it."

"He doesn't have to opt out," continued Broussard. "He could get move, and a lot of teams would want him because he's a champion, and they might be close [to winning the title] and need what he brings, but there'll be a lot of teams that don't want him."

Green has been the vocal leader and defensive anchor of the dynasty during the Steve Kerr era, but he might have outstayed his welcome after years of incidents, especially if he wants another lucrative contract extension.