The Los Angeles Clippers had a flashback this year to their 2008 NBA season with Eric Gordon's return. In this article you will find the shooting guard's profile, including his age, height, college, stats, contract and if he appears on social media.

Back in 2008, the Los Angeles Clippers held the 7th-overall pick of the NBA Draft. They put their trust in Eric Gordon, selecting the shooting guard from Indiana and having high hopes on him.

However, he only played with Los Angeles for four seasons. He was part of New Orleans from 2011 to 2016, then he moved to the Houston Rockets until this year, when he was traded back to the Clippers.

How old is Eric Gordon?

Eric Gordon was born on December 25, 1988, so he's currently 34 years old. His place of birth was Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

How tall is Eric Gordon?

Gordon is 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) and weights around 215 lbs (98 kg).

What college did Eric Gordon go to?

Eric Gordon's college was Indiana, where he played for two seasons (2007-2008)

Which are Eric Gordon's stats?

Gordon has played 818 games, with 16.0 average points per contest, a field goal percentage of 42.9, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per match.

What is Eric Gordon's contract?

In 2019, Gordon signed a 4-year deal with the Houston Rockets, but now the Clippers are covering part of it. He will turn into an unrestricted free-agent once the 2023 season ends.

Does Eric Gordon have social media?

You can find Eric Gordon on Twitter as @TheofficialEG10 and on Instagram as @officialeg10, both are his official accounts.