Warriors' Steve Kerr reveals the reason behind managing Stephen Curry's playing time

The Golden State Warriors have had a rollercoaster season, swinging from a stellar 12-3 start to a middling 18-17 record after 20 games. While Steve Kerr has to balance winning games with preserving Stephen Curry’s longevity, his decisions have drawn criticism from fans.

One flashpoint came during a game against the Brooklyn Nets, where the Warriors squandered an 18-point lead. Curry sat for eight minutes, during which the Nets surged with a 25-11 run. By the time Curry returned in the fourth quarter, the deficit was too great to overcome. Fans were vocal about Kerr’s decision to rest Curry, particularly in critical moments.

In a recent interview with Tim Keown of ESPN, Kerr defended his approach, emphasizing the long-term benefits. “I’ve been doing this for years,” Kerr explained. “I took a lot of heat during the pandemic season because I was sticking to my guns and playing Steph 34 minutes a game, giving him about an eight-minute break in each half”.

“And I used a line that became infamous around here when I said, ‘We’re not chasing wins.’ And people were like, ‘Then what the hell are you doing?’ and the answer was, ‘We’re saving Steph. We’re preserving him for his career,‘” Kerr continued. “I probably shouldn’t have said the quiet part out loud, but I’m fine with admitting a big part of my job is not running Steph into the ground”.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Kerr prioritizes Curry’s health for playoff success

Kerr’s commitment to this strategy remains unwavering. When asked if he would extend Curry’s minutes in critical situations, his response was definitive: “I’m not going to do it.”

The approach is designed with the playoffs in mind, a lesson learned from their championship run in 2022 when the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics. “For me, it’s more like this: We want to put ourselves in position to give him a chance in the playoffs,” Kerr explained.

“We did that when we won the title in ’22; we caught lightning in a bottle and the matchups worked our way and Steph does what Steph does. We want to give him that chance again. We want that at-bat,” he added.

Curry supports Kerr’s approach

While it can be frustrating at times, Curry appreciates Kerr’s strategy, acknowledging its role in his sustained success. “That’s his job. He saves me from myself a lot,” Curry admitted. “There are times when I’ll push the envelope, and those conversations go one of two ways: either it’s no conversation at all because of his feelings about where we are that night, or there are times when I can sense an opening”.

“It is frustrating at times when you feel you can play more, but that’s why we’ve been successful,” Curry continued. “We all feel like we’re Superman every time we go out there”.

By focusing on Curry’s health and career longevity, Kerr has crafted a strategy that balances immediate success with long-term goals, ensuring the Warriors’ superstar remains primed to dominate in the playoffs as he enters the twilight of his career.