Ja Morant got in major trouble with the NBA and the Memphis Grizzlies during an Instagram Live.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are favorites to win the West. Thanks to a 38-24 record, they are on second place in the conference just behind the Denver Nuggets. It will be an incredible battle to reach the NBA Finals against other impressive rosters such as the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks or the Golden State Warriors.

Ja Morant is having another superb year averaging more than 27 points per game. After last season's disappointment, when they were eliminated by the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals, Morant promised vindication, but, he's making terrible decisions off the court.

Now, Ja Morant got in big trouble because of a very controversial incident during an Instagram Live in his official account. The Memphis Grizzlies had to suspend him and this was his reaction to the announcement.

Ja Morant suspended by Memphis Grizzlies

Early Saturday morning, Ja Morant started an Instagram live while being at a nightclub. The problem for the player of the Memphis Grizzlies was that he displayed a gun and Morant was even smiling while doing it.

Ja Morant began with his Instagram live exactly at 5:19 AM. A few hours before, the Memphis Grizzlies lost against the Denver Nuggets in what many saw as a preview of a possible Western Conference Finals.

The NBA announced that the league was investigating the incident and, just a few minutes later, the Memphis Grizzlies confirmed a two-game suspension for Ja Morant. This was his reaction on social media.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall weel-being."