The Philadelphia 76ers superstar received a lot of critics for sitting on his team's loss to Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets. Check out here what Joel Embiid had to say about it.

With less than two weeks for the end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the MVP conversation is becoming a hot topic around the league. Many feel it would be fair if Joel Embiid gets the upper hand on Nikola Jokic this year, since the Sixers big man was snubbed for the Nuggets star in the last two seasons.

Philadelphia recently took on Denver, in what looked like a great opportunity to see the rivals for the award head-to-head. However, Embiid sat out and his team lost to Joker and company.

Even though he had a reason to rest, which was a calf tightness, many were harsh on Embiid for not showing up in such a highly anticipated matchup. The 76ers star doesn't seem to care about it, just like he doesn't pay much attention to the MVP debate.

Joel Embiid insists his priority is winning with 76ers, not the MVP award

“I don’t care. Like I said, it’s all about the playoffs," Embiid said, via SixersWire of USA Today. “I mean, if one game was going to hurt anybody’s chances, I guess everybody should be out of it. We all have bad games, guys miss matchups, that’s not the first time and it’s not really a matchup about me and Nikola. He’s a great player, an amazing player. Like I always say, back-this-back MVPs, he’s one of the best players in the league and I’m a huge fan.

“Not playing against him was a huge bummer, but there’s a bigger goal in sight and that’s to make sure we’re healthy for the playoffs and, like I said, I got nothing to prove. The last matchup, we won and I had whatever I had.

"To go out there and say I’m scared after what I did the last time is kind of stupid, but like I said, I don’t care if I win it or not. I’m just focused on trying to win a championship and whatever happens out there. If I win, great. If I don’t win anything, I don’t care.”

It's hard to understand why Embiid received so much criticism when all he cares about is to do what's best for the team. Of course, it would have been nice to see him against Jokic just before the end of the regular season, but it wasn't worth the risk. After all, Embiid and the Sixers have bigger games ahead.