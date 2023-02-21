The NBA has had no shortage of superstars since its dawn. So, choosing just one GOAT might be insufficient or unfair, according to Charles Barkley.

Talking and debating about the greatest players of all time is one of sports fans' favorite things to do, especially online. For years, NBA fans have gone back and forth with their hot takes about the league's GOAT.

We're talking about a league that has featured nothing but the greatest players to ever set foot on a basketball hardwood. So, standing out so much that you have even your colleagues calling you the GOAT is no easy task.

NBA News: Charles Barkley Makes His Chose For NBA GOAT

"Well, when you have no talent on television and radio, the fake GOAT argument is like those stupid idiots on the internet," Barkley said. "Kareem was the greatest in his generation, MJ was the greatest in his generation, and LeBron's been the greatest in his generation."

"You can't compare eras; it's impossible. LeBron is, and I've said this before, the greatest sports story ever. I don't want to leave Kobe [Bryant] out of this conversation either. As great as Kobe was, Kevin Garnett, those early high school players, LeBron was the only one who came in ready to play at 18 years old," Chuck continued.

"Like I say - none of these people today have played against Kareem. They damn sure didn't play against MJ 'cause you don't want that smoke. The same thing with LeBron. It's just different eras, and they're all great," he concluded.

Chuck isn't usually as objective, but he's right on point with this take. There's simply no point in comparing players from different eras, let alone different positions. So, let's just agree that there's more than one GOAT and move on.