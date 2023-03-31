Kevin Durant has become the ultimate NBA villain. His decision to join the Golden State Warriors and his subsequent attitude toward the fans and the media have turned him into the guy everybody loves to hate.

But there's no way to discredit what he's done on the court. Regardless of how some fans may feel about him, he's one of the greatest players to ever grace the face of the Earth, and there's simply no way around that statement.

That's why the Phoenix Suns superstar claims that he doesn't even care about the narrative around his legacy anymore. He knows people will never let him be, no matter how much he accomplishes.

Kevin Durant Says He Doesn't Care About His Legacy Anymore

“I don’t care about legacy,” Durant told The Athletic's Shams Charania. “I used to. I used to want to carve out a lane or space in this game for myself that people can remember, but it’s become too much of a thing now. It just becomes too much of a focus on other people. What’s he done, what’s he done? Comparisons. Before, when we wasn’t doing all this debating, I cared about it … I’m about to be in the same breath as these top guys. It was big."

“Nowadays, I truly, truly don’t care," KD added. "I truly just want to go out there and produce, be the best that I could be, go home, hang with my family, that’s it.”

“Once I left to go to the Warriors (in 2016), I figured any logical thing, when it comes to me it’s out of the window,” Durant continued.“When it comes to me, people are not going to think in a logical way or simply look at what I’ve done and say that’s it. They gotta add a narrative to it, they gotta push something to discredit me. Once I left to go to the Warriors, it’s been the gymnastics on how to discredit me every step of the way. It’s like, damn, that’s not even fun no more like engaging with people because y’all aren’t even being truthful. You move the goalpost every time, you expect the most out of me and if I don’t reach it I’m a failure. It’s like, what’s the problem?"

His haters will once again claim that he's running from the grind or something like that, but KD actually has a valid point right here. It's time people start giving him the recognition he deserves, even if he didn't take the steps we would've wanted.