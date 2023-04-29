Khris Middleton has been a great contributor for the Milwaukee Bucks, but he might not be a part of the team going forward.

The Milwaukee Bucks' end to the NBA season was a big failure, regardless of how Giannis Antetokoumnpo might feel. They couldn't even win two games against the No. 8 seed in their conference.

More than that, this first-round exit could propel some major changes within the organization. They have a new co-owner, and he may not be willing to pay up to try and keep the band together.

With that in mind, Khris Middleton could be the first casualty, according to The Action Network's Matt Moore. Per Moore, the team could look to get younger and more athletic in his position.

Khris Middleton Might Leave The Bucks

"NBA sources have long said to keep an eye on the Bucks and their future, particularly with Middleton, who will soon be 32 years old," Moore reported. "He has a player option this summer and is seeking that last, great, large contract. Teams will offer it if he chooses to explore his options. Despite coming off injuries, he showed what he was capable of late in the season, even in Game 5. If the Bucks feel they have to get younger and more athletic and can’t commit long-term, a key piece may be gone."

Coach Bud Could Also Leave

Notably, he's not the only key contributor to the Bucks' recent success that could be on his way out. Shams Charania reported that the organization isn't exactly pleased with coach Mike Budenholzer:

“Mike Budenholzer’s status as Bucks head coach is very much shaky; there are questions across the organization, locker room, throughout this franchise about his status moving forward,” Charania said. "I’m told Budenholzer has two years and $16 million left on his contract. He is a championship coach. But you can look at three factors to why people are pointing the finger to Budenholzer, particularly the lack of adjustments to Jimmy Butler.”

The Bucks could be looking at historically high penalties for going over the luxury tax, so they might be tempted to blow the roster up. Whatever the case, the team could look quite differently next season.